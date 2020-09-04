COLUMN: Reckoning with racism

My children never got “the talk” most Black parents give their children to warn them about prejudice and injustice they will face. The Kaiser Family Foundation recently reported that 7 in 10 Black Americans say they have experienced incidents of discrimination or police mistreatment and nearly half have felt their life was in danger.

If this column challenges you, perhaps it is time to do your own serious self-examination. Deny it if you like, but maybe you, too, will be awakened to the injustice and inequality and be convicted that it is time to right the wrongs.

“Now the time has come for the nation to fulfill its promise. … We face a moral crisis as a country and as a people. It cannot be met by repressive police action. It cannot be left to increased demonstrations in the streets. It cannot be quieted by token moves of talk. It is a time to act. … Those who do nothing are inviting shame as well as violence. Those who act boldly are recognizing right as well as reality.” No, these words weren’t spoken last week. They were part of a national address by President John F. Kennedy on June 11, 1963, after the violence to Freedom riders.

It is time to act.

Tom Campbell is former assistant North Carolina State Treasurer and is creator/host of NC SPIN, a weekly statewide television discussion of NC issues that airs on UNC-TV main channel Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays 12:30 p.m. and UNC North Carolina Channel Fridays at 10 p.m, Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Contact him at www.ncspin.com.