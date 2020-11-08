COLUMN: Reflections on an election like no other

Drilling down

Increasingly, TV talking heads provide data and polls (there’s that dreaded word again) that serve no real purpose, other than to make our heads spin with what amounts to useless information. A litany of information ensues. This exit poll of voters revealed that bit of useless information, and this question revealed some other piece of useless information, all backed by percentages.

The same occurrence is likely responsible for at least some of the inaccuracies in polling over the last two presidential elections. The polls I’ve taken in recent years have been multi-question marathons, the type of stuff that likely produces misleading or inaccurate data — or leads to a lack of participation.

Cult of personality

Elections over the decades, particularly presidential elections, have increasingly become more about personality than policy. We know that much of the opposition to Donald Trump, if not most, can be traced to his sometimes-abrasive personality. Conversely, there are many who believe that Joe Biden is a “nice guy” in spite of a lot of evidence indicating otherwise, including his history of fabrications and plagiarism.