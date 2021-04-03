COLUMN: Reflections on The Concord Diner

On Sunday mornings, I used to eat breakfast at The Concord Diner, on Concord Parkway. I usually ordered their delicious grits, warm, buttered toast, and fresh orange juice.

The servers were helpful. I wanted to try the jukebox, once, however, I didn't know if that would have been appropriate, early on a Sunday morning.

The desserts in the vertical case, up front, certainly looked appetizing. I thought about coming back on another day and time, to try one. I even considered having a 1950s themed birthday party at the diner..

I remember reading the "Independent Tribune" while I waited for my meal. When I was ready to leave, I sometimes left the comic section and a few ads, for the next customers to also enjoy.

If you were ever a server at The Concord Diner, and waited on a quiet woman with blonde hair, and light eyes, it may have been me.

The Concord Diner after a long run now sits in rumble. An early morning fire destroyed the Concord iconic restaurant and now whether it will be rebuilt appears to be in doubt. We still have many great memories.

