COLUMN: Rejuvenation after the dark days of COVID-19

I would like COVID-19 to become extinct. The world might be a better place. Better, perhaps than before the violent virus took its throne to power.

The silver lining of COVID-19 is that out of necessity, several medical and scientific advances are consistently being researched, tested, and introduced.

On the verge of a universal rebirth, I believe that the fine arts will have a new appeal. Recording artists have had the time to write original lyrics, or are preparing to perform music of every genre. Visual artists will be displaying their art pieces everywhere, from art gallery walls, to the prettier side of the internet.

Podcasts have become increasingly more lauded, and popular.

The NFL Carolina Panthers football team has made some positive changes to their roster.

I am excited to see them play in-person, perhaps, next season.

We have said goodbye to some of our favorite businesses, but we will welcome new ones.

Whether we are politically conservative or liberal, or of our own mindset, we will stick to our convictions. I feel that diverse thinking is the spice of our daily lives.