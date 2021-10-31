COLUMN: Religion can hinder salvation

“Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)

It has been such a blessing over my lifetime to see people have salvation experiences. However, I’ve never witnessed one as dramatic as one I saw several years ago. A twenty-six year old man came to know the Lord following a drama presented at our church. The drama depicted poor choices people often make and the consequences that they can bring. One of the scenes pointed out that hell is a real place and is full of lost souls who made poor choices.

As Christians, our role is to present the Gospel and let Jesus do the saving. Sometimes we fail to remember that God always makes the first move. That’s why John 6:44 says, “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him”. Only when God convicts, can salvation truly happen.

My church did an outstanding job of presenting the Gospel and God certainly did His part in convicting some of those attending to make a decision to accept Christ. It’s amazing what the Lord can do when we work with Him. In this case, this young man repeated the sinner’s prayer with my pastor. I watched as he sobbed. Later, he was still crying.