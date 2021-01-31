COLUMN: Remember your first aquarium?

The gift was probably a little bowl of water containing a few tiny fish, and some fish food. I remember receiving mine when I was in grade school. It was probably the first time I was officially made responsible for caring for other living creatures. I also remember how sad I was when weeks later I found them floating in cloudy water, dead. As a child, I felt my failure deeply.

I still remember when my brothers and sisters and I buried them in the garden with a little ceremony overseen by my mom.

I will never know what killed that fish, but the range of possibility is large – the amount and kind of food, jimmy germs from failing to wash hands before putting them in the bowl, not enough or too much light, high or low water temperature and acidity – the list can go on and on. Just like the list of things that impact the quality of life and health in our cities and towns. We all live in a ‘human aquarium’.

The lives of our friends and neighbors in our cities and towns are just as vulnerable as those little fish. Any number of elements in our local aquarium can encourage or stop a wide range of physical, emotional, intellectual and financial growth for our citizens, and impact our collective quality of life. The problem (and the opportunity) is that we do not track them and make them public.