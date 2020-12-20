COLUMN: Remembering the sacrifice of Jason Shuping and others

Last week, the Concord Police Department and our entire community suffered the tragic loss of a hero.
On the night of Dec. 16, Concord Police Department Officer Jason Shuping was among the first law enforcement officers on the scene to respond to an attempted carjacking. The suspect opened fire, striking Officer Shuping and another first responder – Officer Kaleb Robinson.
Though wounded, Officer Robinson, aged 23-years-old, stood guard over his fellow officer as others arrived on the scene and engaged the gunman. Robinson was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Tragically, Officer Shuping lost his life, succumbing to the gunshot wound he sustained.
Officer Shuping was just 25-years-old and had been with the Concord Police Department for 18 months. Prior to joining the department, Officer Shuping graduated from East Rowan High School and UNC Pembroke. He was an athlete in both high school and college, as well as a North Carolina scholar graduate.
Officer Shuping not only leaves behind his loving family, but his entire Concord Police Department family led by Chief Gary Gacek – an exceptional leader and my friend.
As we continue to grapple with this heartbreaking news in our own backyard, I urge everyone to join Renee and me in praying for the family of fallen Officer Shuping, as well as for healing for Officer Robinson and the entire Concord Police Department community.
We will never forget the sacrifice of Officer Shuping and all those who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, as well as the sacrifice of their families.
This tragedy is felt by law enforcement officers and families across our region, state and country. Sadly, it comes on the heels of another tragedy. Earlier this month, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was laid to rest two days after what would have been his 26th birthday. He was killed in the line of duty while responding to a breaking and entering call in nearby Gaston County.
These tragedies underscore the importance of supporting our law enforcement officers and all those who work to keep us safe. Throughout the past year, law enforcement has come under attack like never before. My prayer is that the lives of Officers Shuping and Herndon will be a constant reminder of the risks police officers and all first responders take to serve your family and mine. You can rest assured that in Congress, I will never stop fighting to have their backs and to honor their service.
As we approach the Christmas holiday and Congress wraps up its work for the year, this tragedy puts many things in perspective. In the coming days, I’ll have an update on where things stand in regard to additional COVID-19 relief and finalizing a budget. But for now, let’s keep Officer Shuping’s family in our prayers and hug our families a little tighter.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and other counties extending to the Fayetteville area.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!