COLUMN: Sally created a unique hunting environment

On Wednesday, I got a barrage of notifications on my cellphone. It would buzz, pause, buzz, pause, and buzz again. I was in the middle of a job and trying to avoid it, but the thought of “What if something is terribly wrong?” kept popping into my head.
Was one of the kids hurt? Was my wife OK? Did something happen to one of my parents?
I mean, the buzzing was relentless. I had to stop what I was doing to check, just in case.
Let me backtrack a touch to lay down the flow of the story. There was a hurricane in the Gulf named Sally. Sally dropped an ungodly amount of rain on the Gulf Coast states and was moving at the pace of a bald man’s hair growing. The effects of the storm were wide-reaching, and the remnants of the bands were to arrive in North and South Carolina sometime Thursday, with some early disturbances late Wednesday.
Scientifically speaking, along with the storm bands would come low-pressure drops. Animals and humans react to drops and rises in barometric pressure.
That brings us to the rest of the story.
My kids? They were fine, it seemed. My wife? She was good, too. Although she did want to know if I wanted her to pick up a pizza on the way home from work. My parents? Yep, all fine there as well.
Were the notifications coming from thunderstorm alerts and/or flash flood warnings? No.
The notifications were from hunting friends throughout the Carolinas pinging me and others that if we were not in a tree stand, we were missing out.
The low-pressure drops had the deer moving. Heck, from what I read, they weren’t just moving, they were having all-out parties. One hunter said he was in his stand for no more than 30 minutes around 3 p.m., and there were seven doe, three fawn and two bucks. The deer were out early, and they were out in numbers.
Another friend mentioned a similar scenario. He backed his up with a picture later that night. The hero shot — he was there with his bow and a large 10-pointer spread in front of him. He said he was about to make a choice between two other deer when the 10 walked out.
When I hunted turkey (unsuccessfully, of course) many years ago, it was calling for lots and lots of rain. I was told then that turkey have to eat whether it rains or not. The same goes for deer. They will hunker down through the storm, but just before the storm hits, they are filling their bellies for the day.
And evidently Sally was the perfect waitress for a perfect hunting day.
