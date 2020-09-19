COLUMN: Sally created a unique hunting environment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, I got a barrage of notifications on my cellphone. It would buzz, pause, buzz, pause, and buzz again. I was in the middle of a job and trying to avoid it, but the thought of “What if something is terribly wrong?” kept popping into my head.

Was one of the kids hurt? Was my wife OK? Did something happen to one of my parents?

I mean, the buzzing was relentless. I had to stop what I was doing to check, just in case.

Let me backtrack a touch to lay down the flow of the story. There was a hurricane in the Gulf named Sally. Sally dropped an ungodly amount of rain on the Gulf Coast states and was moving at the pace of a bald man’s hair growing. The effects of the storm were wide-reaching, and the remnants of the bands were to arrive in North and South Carolina sometime Thursday, with some early disturbances late Wednesday.

Scientifically speaking, along with the storm bands would come low-pressure drops. Animals and humans react to drops and rises in barometric pressure.

That brings us to the rest of the story.