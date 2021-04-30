COLUMN: Salvation up close and in person

“I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2)

When we lived in Georgia, our church hosted a crusade. I was asked by one of its promoters to encourage the unchurched - as well as the churched - in my community to attend.

Truth be told, the real value that comes from crusades manifests itself long after the evangelist has left and the crusade expenses have been paid. There were many during this particular crusade that rededicated their lives to Christ and there were several that accepted Christ at every service. However, none was more special than the son of some of my best friends.

What a joy it was to watch the conviction of this young man. He and his family didn’t attend the crusade with the thought that his salvation was eminent. They went to the crusade because they love the Lord, believe in the need to worship, and to support their church.