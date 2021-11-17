COLUMN: Santa does not come to their house anymore

Some years back a story circulated on the internet about a family who had a son and daughter who lived away. As Christmas approached one year both children called their parents to say, “We can’t make it home this Christmas.” So, the parents responded as usual, with we will miss you. The story goes on to tell that the daughter received an email from the father saying, “Your mother and I have decided to get a divorce, we thought you should know. We do not know how to tell your brother.” Of course, the daughter called her brother giving him the terrible news. You can guess, it was not long before the children arrived at their parent’s home to try to talk them out of the divorce. The dad said to the wife, “I knew that would get them here.”

The story may seem pathetic, but parents are lonely and need their children, especially at Christmas and other special days. You do have your own life but remember in most cases your parents are the ones who brought you into this world and cared for you until you could care for yourself. In many cases they deprived themselves to get you where you are now. Parents can never be repaid but we can spend time with them acknowledging our love for them and alleviating their worry that we will always be there with them

Jesus has given us His promise, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” Don’t you think we could do the same for our parents if they are still with us?