COLUMN: Santa does not come to their house anymore

Having spent almost 4 months including the Christmas holidays in nursing facilities with COVID 19, I often thought about all the homes where Santa does not come anymore. You may be asking of what are you referring? My concern is with all the elderly who do not celebrate Christmas because there is no one to celebrate with them.
Probably you remember when your children were young you piled Christmas things in the car on the last day of work and headed for one of your parent’s homes where you would have a special Christmas with them and the children. However, as the children grew you decided it was best to celebrate the holidays with your children at your own home. You did not intend to ignore your parents, but the transition occurred, and then parents began to take second place. No one intended for it to happen but the decision was made to get together with parents when it fit into your schedule. Most parents never complained but concluded their children needed to have their own lives.
As time progressed and the parents became older and either confined to home or an assisted living environment, Christmas time with the kids became shorter and shorter. Again, no one ever wanted it that way, but it happened. As the intervals between visits got further apart the parents were neglected but would normally not complain. Thus, for some of the elderly Santa hardly ever gets to the nursing home or to shut-ins unless the church intervenes to help where they may.
Some years back a story circulated on the internet about a family who had a son and daughter who lived away. As Christmas approached one year both children called their parents to say, “We can’t make it home this Christmas.” So, the parents responded as usual, with we will miss you. The story goes on to tell that the daughter received an email from the father saying, “Your mother and I have decided to get a divorce, we thought you should know. We do not know how to tell your brother.” Of course, the daughter called her brother giving him the terrible news. You can guess, it was not long before the children arrived at their parent’s home to try to talk them out of the divorce. The dad said to the wife, “I knew that would get them here.”
The story may seem pathetic, but parents are lonely and need their children, especially at Christmas and other special days. You do have your own life but remember in most cases your parents are the ones who brought you into this world and cared for you until you could care for yourself. In many cases they deprived themselves to get you where you are now. Parents can never be repaid but we can spend time with them acknowledging our love for them and alleviating their worry that we will always be there with them
Jesus has given us His promise, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” Don’t you think we could do the same for our parents if they are still with us?