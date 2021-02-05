COLUMN: Say ‘hello’ to the investor in a hoodie

If the stock market replaces Mario Brothers and Warcraft as the recreation of choice for the younger generation – is that a bad thing? What better way to understand capitalism than to be an active participant? Critics say we should not treat the stock market as a game. But isn’t life the biggest game of all? The more experience and understanding we have of it, the better equipped we will be to succeed.

More people are joining this new wave of investing and that’s good for our economy and good for the financial knowledge of our citizens. Most of us will not be running a Wall Street hedge firm, but we will make decisions in the future about mortgages, car loans and college costs. There will be credit cards and checking accounts to manage. The more financial knowledge we can gain, the better.

After a decade of people looking at their phones to play Candy Crush and Pokémon Go, I welcome a generation that just might be checking out their portfolio on a financial app. Unlike a generation ago, the stock market is now open for business to everyone. We should celebrate that. I am sure the 13-year-old version of me would have.

Randy Wheeless is a long-time member of the public relationships/communications community in greater Charlotte area and has family who live in Concord.