COLUMN: Scott Hollifield: 25 years later, we're still watching the skies (copy)

Note: I was busy this week chasing groundhogs out of the garden and trying to keep my mask on. I figured I would dig way back into the archives and retool this column from 1995 when I covered a UFO convention. Here it is, lightly edited from the original.
Several hundred people packed the University of North Carolina Asheville auditorium to hear an expert on UFOs deliver a fairly grim message: If we don’t make friends with space visitors, there’ll be hell to pay.
“Nothing short of the balance of our planet and its future is at stake,” the expert said.
I, for one, would like to extend a warm welcome to our space brethren and assure them I am willing to work with them in any way to avoid being vaporized.
Hey, it’s worth a shot. In an hour-and-a-half long program, the UFO expert showed slides of what he said were alien spacecraft and described some of his personal encounters in the far corners of the world.
The expert said he had seen UFOs up close while standing beside a volcano in Mexico and talked with officials in Belgium where more than 2,000 sightings were reported.
The standing room-only audience, overwhelming filled with believers, gasped at some of the expert’s revelations.
“Oh my,” said a worried looking woman in front of me when the expert described how a nefarious group — the military, the CIA, I never really figured out exactly which — could penetrate someone’s mind with a “psycho-electronically induced experience,” which would convince them they had cavorted with an alien, traveled in a spaceship or even talked to God.
A military leader told the expert how it could be done, he said.
There’s a powerful group, he maintained, that doesn’t want us to know the truth about alien visitors and that group engages in a campaign of deceit and misinformation, so it’s hard for folks like you and me to separate fact from fiction.
In theory, I, as a member of the media, may be deceiving you right now, and it could be that I’m being told what to do by a chip implanted in my brain by the bad guys. Or, more likely, that’s just not true.
If all this is a little difficult to follow, you should have heard the expert explain non-linear reality in which some of these aliens operate. While everyone else in the audience was nodding and seemingly following this alternate reality discussion, I was thinking about altering my reality at the tavern I spied on the way in.
The expert showed a few slides of objects that looked a bit like flying hubcaps, but nothing that I would definitively call a spaceship.
For me to be a believer, I suppose, I would have to see a saucer cut a crop circle in front of my house and its driver zap my dog with a ray gun. Even then, I would have to ask for some ID.
The expert, a certified star in UFO circles, appeared sincere in his belief that groups of aliens are visiting our planet, apparently concerned that we are going to destroy ourselves or the cosmos with nuclear weapons.
If we don’t listen, it could be curtains for the human race. We need to build a bridge, he said, between human kind and these beings.
That seems like quiet a task to me. I still need to put new tile in my bathroom. In 12 to 18 months, the expert said at that conference 25 years ago, there would be an announcement from government higher ups that we are not alone.
“This is something that is known by us and very senior people in NASA and the government,” he said.
That announcement, we now know, has been put on hold for at least a quarter of a century. But the truth is still out there. Or at least someone’s version of it is. Live long and prosper and keep watching the skies.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
