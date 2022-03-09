COLUMN: Sharing Jesus as we go

The Apostle Paul was one of the most effective people the world has known in sharing Jesus. He tried to understand people God called him to reach. Wisely, he tailored his approach to the individual characteristics, culture, and background of the person with whom he was sharing. “I have become all things to all men, that I might be all means save some. Now this I do for the gospel’s sake, that I may be partaker of it with you” I Cor. 9:22b-23, NKJV). His goal was to reach some for God.

As you read the full passage notice Paul did not leave any person out when He was dealing with them about the Gospel of Christ. When talking to the Jew, Paul talked like a Jew because he knew where they were coming from. Paul had been there and had to give up his Jewish ways to receive the truth about Christ Jesus.

He then, said that he also became as a Gentile or non-Jew when he would share Christ. They knew nothing of Jehovah God. He had to speak on their level so that they could understand and talked about becoming weak to those who were weak in order that he might reach them. We could also say to the strong, he became strong. Paul became all things to all people so that he may reach some for Christ.