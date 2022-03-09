COLUMN: Sharing Jesus as we go

The Apostle Paul was one of the most effective people the world has known in sharing Jesus. He tried to understand people God called him to reach. Wisely, he tailored his approach to the individual characteristics, culture, and background of the person with whom he was sharing. “I have become all things to all men, that I might be all means save some. Now this I do for the gospel’s sake, that I may be partaker of it with you” I Cor. 9:22b-23, NKJV). His goal was to reach some for God.
As you read the full passage notice Paul did not leave any person out when He was dealing with them about the Gospel of Christ. When talking to the Jew, Paul talked like a Jew because he knew where they were coming from. Paul had been there and had to give up his Jewish ways to receive the truth about Christ Jesus.
He then, said that he also became as a Gentile or non-Jew when he would share Christ. They knew nothing of Jehovah God. He had to speak on their level so that they could understand and talked about becoming weak to those who were weak in order that he might reach them. We could also say to the strong, he became strong. Paul became all things to all people so that he may reach some for Christ.
A Christian student told her friend when she needed encouragement, “Jesus loves you and will take care of you.” The surprising response was “Jesus? Who is that?” It is amazing that throughout America there are those who have never heard about Jesus Christ. Some are refugees, immigrants, and temporary residents. The foreign mission field has come to us. And it's not just new immigrants who have never heard, but others who have never heard are lifelong residents of our communities.
A high school football coach said in an interview with a local newspaper reporter, “Ya gotta start with ‘em where they are to make good football players out of these kids!” The coach’s statement is equally true in reaching people for Jesus. You have to start with people where they are, or you will seldom get through to them with the Gospel. The catch is that they are at varying levels of spiritual understanding and development.
Today we must take off our pious hat and get down to where people are in their relationship with Christ. No one is at the same level whether they be man, woman, or child to a Christian or a non-believer. Our approach to sharing Jesus should be for the same reason, it should be for the Gospel’s sake. The Gospel says, “Go and Tell” and that is what we should do.
Our goal should be the same as the Apostle Paul and we be all things for all people for the sake of the Gospel of Christ. Since we will never meet two persons who will react the same way when the Gospel is presented, we must be prayed up ready to tell our story which we know the best. Plainly tell what Jesus has done for us and what He continues to do up to that moment. Always invite them to walk with you as you serve the Lord by asking Jesus into their hearts.