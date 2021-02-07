COLUMN: Sharing the blame when it all falls apart

This is for the yellow dog Democrats out there who voted for Joe Biden last November despite the party’s profound lurch to the far left. This, too, is for all who voted for Biden because “grandpaw” was a Democrat. God forbid we insult “grandpaw,” or his memory.

Not to be forgotten are those who voted for Biden because they bought into the rhetoric portraying Donald Trump as evil incarnate. Same for those who thought being progressive made them appear hip or cool—provided those words are still allowed these days. God forbid we insult those who are not hip or cool. (We need to be careful here lest we fail to worship at the altar of political correctness.)

What we’ve witnessed from Biden and his radical handlers over the last three weeks is a wild-eyed approach to governance grounded not in rational thought or in one man’s supposed centrist leanings. Instead, Biden’s flurry of executive orders, if we are to believe his rationale, are intended to erase damage done by Donald Trump.