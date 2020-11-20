COLUMN: Should we cancel Thanksgiving this year?

Some either don’t accept the seriousness of COVID-19 or don’t care about others, as evidenced by the fact they refuse to take simple precautions that would prevent the rampant community spread. How hard is it to wear a face covering to protect not only yourself but those with whom you come in contact? I don’t understand why people have so little concern for others.

Yes, I’ve heard the claims that these precautions violate their personal freedoms and they don’t want to be told what to do. Yet these same people drive in the right-hand lane, stop at traffic lights and observe any number of regulations and rules imposed for the common good. But wearing a face covering? Really? It is time we collectively call BULLHOCKEY on these lame excuses.

Here’s the point. We went through a period where we were effectively shut down and it was burdensome. Many North Carolinians didn’t agree with the restrictions and don’t think we have relaxed them enough, but when I look at what many other states are encountering - including some that are shutting down again - I am thankful for the approach our state took and for our conservative, if sometimes unpopular, approach. If we don’t want that to happen again the very least we can do is wear a face covering, keep distance from others and wash our hands.