COLUMN: So now you're scared? Here's what to do

So NOW you’re scared of catching a virus? Yes, I’m desensitized to all the hype surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a provider on the front lines, I’m at risk for catching Hepatitis A, B, and C, HIV, Tuberculosis, COVID-19, Influenza, Ebola, and Dengue (believe it or not) just to name a few potential exposures I have encountered. This is the career path I chose, therefore, I’m well aware of the risks that accompany this job.

Currently, it is safe to insinuate, most people are more conscious of hand hygiene, personal protective equipment (PPE), and social distancing. Where was all this awareness prior to COVID-19? The mainstream media and social media have created a paralyzing fear in people about COVID-19 by reporting the increased positive cases in the US along with the number of deaths but fail to mention the number of people who have contracted the disease and survived. I contracted COVID-19, thankfully it was a mild case. Each day in medicine, we are learning the proper precautions to take and what medicines to use for treatment not just for COVID-19 but other viruses as well.