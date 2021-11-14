COLUMN: Sometimes questions offer the best opportunity to penetrate doubt

“‘Good teacher’, he asked, ‘what must I do to inherit eternal life?’ ‘Why do you call Me good?’ Jesus answered.” (Mark 10:17-18)

While surfing the internet, I stumbled across a book entitled “Questioning Evangelism”. It provides a practical framework for winning souls to Christ.

People seem to forget that the Great Commission is our challenge from the Lord. Why? So others can understand what words like joy, peace, grace, and mercy really mean!

The author of the book, Randy Newman, points out the skeptic in the world today is not very different from the skeptic that watched and listened to Jesus. “Isn’t it uncanny”, he wrote in “Christianity Today”, “how often our Lord answered a question with a question”?

He’s right. When religious leaders asked Jesus if it was right to pay taxes, Jesus asked them whose portrait was on the coin. (Matthew 22:17-20) And when Pharisees were looking for a reason to accuse Jesus, they asked him, “Is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath”? Jesus’ responded with a question. “If any of you has a sheep, and it falls into a pit on the Sabbath, will you no take hold of it and lift it out?” (Matthew 12:9-12)