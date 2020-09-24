COLUMN: State economic recovery is sputtering

Perhaps the next wave of economic reports will be more positive. Perhaps North Carolina’s second-quarter GDP growth will turn out much better. Perhaps our labor markets will look much healthier by October or November than they do right now. Taking an accurate temperature of any economy is always a challenging task — and COVID has made it more so in a number of ways. So we should always be open to the possibility that employment and GDP statistics will undergo significant revisions in the future.

Right now, though, based on the available evidence, it would be fair to say that North Carolina’s economic recovery is sputtering. Thousands of North Carolinians are finding new jobs every month, to be sure, but thousands more — frustrated, depressed, angry — are being left behind.

For some, their employers or their own small businesses have gone bankrupt. Others have intact employers but, faced with school closures, are having to cut back their hours at work or leave their jobs altogether so they can stay home with their young children. And some are exiting the state in search of better opportunities elsewhere in the region.

As we are in the middle of election season, you are of course free to draw whatever political conclusions you like. But first, please just give a thought, and say a prayer, for the North Carolinians who are suffering.

John Hood (@JohnHoodNC) is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and appears on “N.C. SPIN,” broadcast statewide Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m. on UNC-TV.