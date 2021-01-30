COLUMN: States can limit regulatory damage

Sanders also has a good solution to offer. In 2013, North Carolina instituted “periodic review and sunset” of state regulations. Every 10 years, state agencies must review each rule on the books. If the expected benefits of the rule no longer exceed the expected costs, or the rule fails to get a review at all, it automatically disappears.

It’s a great idea. It’s already done away with many outdated or counterproductive regulations. Unfortunately, the process doesn’t yet apply to occupational licensing. Sanders would subject all licensing boards and their licenses to periodic review and sunset, as part of a package of other reforms to make it easier for North Carolinians to enter new occupations.

For example, if a newcomer was previously licensed in other state, it ought to be very easy to get licensed here. And for many occupations, why not let providers obtain voluntary certification, not mandatory licensure, and then let consumers decide how much they value that certification through their own choices?

Conservatives are bracing for years of bad news from Washington. We know the progressives who will staff the Biden administration have very different preferences from ours. Fortunately, government power in America is still decentralized to a significant degree. Conservative leaders need not just complain. They can act.

John Hood is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).