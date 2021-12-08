COLUMN: Steady as grandfather’s clock

In grade school we learned the song called “Grandfather’s Clock.” The words were “Grandfather’s clock was too large for the shelf, so it stood ninety years on the floor. It was bought on the morn of the day that he was born and was always his treasure and pride. But it stopped short never to go again when the old man died.” The chorus, “Ninety years on the floor going tick-tock, tick-tock, but it stopped short never to go again when the old man died.” Though not said in the song, as children, we assumed the old clock never skipped a beat and continued to keep good time until the old man’s death.

Since having COVID 19 my cardiologist tells me that my heart is not as strong as before and I am having to take medicine to strengthen that muscle. I am going to see him again in a few weeks and am hoping he will cut back. However, I had a heart attack in 1998 and will do what is necessary to prevent another one. I want this heart to keep its “tick-tocking” like Grandfather’s clock I sang about as a child. Most of all I ask my Lord to see me through another Christmas and help as many people as possible.