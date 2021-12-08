COLUMN: Steady as grandfather’s clock

In grade school we learned the song called “Grandfather’s Clock.” The words were “Grandfather’s clock was too large for the shelf, so it stood ninety years on the floor. It was bought on the morn of the day that he was born and was always his treasure and pride. But it stopped short never to go again when the old man died.” The chorus, “Ninety years on the floor going tick-tock, tick-tock, but it stopped short never to go again when the old man died.” Though not said in the song, as children, we assumed the old clock never skipped a beat and continued to keep good time until the old man’s death.
Since having COVID 19 my cardiologist tells me that my heart is not as strong as before and I am having to take medicine to strengthen that muscle. I am going to see him again in a few weeks and am hoping he will cut back. However, I had a heart attack in 1998 and will do what is necessary to prevent another one. I want this heart to keep its “tick-tocking” like Grandfather’s clock I sang about as a child. Most of all I ask my Lord to see me through another Christmas and help as many people as possible.
Many years ago I heard a message by a young minister who spoke about how Christians’ hearts should remain constantly in tune with God. He used the passage in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 where the Apostle Paul wrote, “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your body.” Here Paul tells us that God lives in us through His Holy Spirit and we should keep our body, the temple of God, clean and holy and our hearts in sync with our Lord. God the Father placed His Holy Spirit within us to give us power and wisdom to remain steady in all of life’s endeavors.
When our hearts are in tune with that of Jesus, we will be doing things for others throughout our lives. We should give our lives away in serving others and letting everyone see to whom we belong. When they see our hearts are filled with Jesus, they will praise Him and the Father will be glorified.
The life of a Christian is somewhat like Grandfather’s Clock I alluded to above. We can turn our hearts over to Jesus and continue to “tick-tock” for Him until He carries us home. The old gentleman’s clock sat in one place but fulfilled its function until the owner died. Believers are put on earth to fulfill the task God has given to us and that is to love Him and serve Him until we are with the owner. If we do as God desires, one day He will say, “Welcome home My good and faithful servant.”