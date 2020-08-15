COLUMN: Student waiter made a lasting impression

I never paid much attention to waiters. To me, they were just people who handed you your meal, and you, in turn, tipped graciously.
A year ago, I met Ed, a waiter younger than me. His assets were a vibrant smile, a warm personality and a strong work ethic. A student at Queens University in Charlotte, he aspired to work as a business professional after graduation. I knew the casually dressed young man would eventually leave the restaurant to pursue his goal.
I had lunch once a week at the restaurant where Ed worked. This server always had my glass of unsweetened tea with two Splendas and no lemon waiting for me when I walked through the door.
We had a great deal in common. Both of our families lived on Lake Norman, so we enjoyed discussing boating. We also both loved animals and watching scary movies.
Ed's eyes lit up when he told me about his favorite seasonal job, decorating Christmas trees in upscale neighborhood homes.
I realized that whenever I was sad, I could go to this local venue and Ed would always make me feel better without really knowing how I was feeling.
One time, I left my wallet on a table. My friend ran after me, knocked on my car door, and then jumped on the windshield of my Toyota to be certain that I did not leave without my valuables.
Our friendship continued to flourish. I found out more about his sailboat, his siblings and his education. In turn, Ed listened to me talk about my interest in antique furniture, writing and Toastmasters. He graduated from college, and I was supportive in emailing him leads for job positions and networking groups.
Recently, I sat down for lunch on a favorite restaurant bench. I asked the manager where Ed was, and he explained, “With little notice, Ed moved to Atlanta.” According to the manager, his former employee had accepted an outstanding job offer. I grabbed my handbag and left.
As raindrops fell onto my windshield, tears rolled down my face. I would never see this warm, friendly man again. He left so quickly that my waiter friend had no time to say goodbye to me.
Sometimes we meet people who are in our life for just a short time, but they make a huge difference. Although I miss Ed, I wish him good fortune in his new career and home in Atlanta.
Maybe at the end of his hectic work day, when he loosens his tie and sets aside his laptop, his favorite beverage will be served by a person who is as friendly to him as he was to me.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
