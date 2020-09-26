COLUMN: Take a field trip in a field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you remember the sense of awe and wonder when you were a child as you experienced new things? When thinking deeply on it, can you feel that same excitement?

Here is a suggestion for the coming few weeks.

Find someone, preferably a child, but don’t go taking the kid from down the street without the parents’ knowing. But find someone who doesn’t usually get outside. With COVID-19 striking us for the last half year, it shouldn’t be too hard to do. If you have kids like myself, including one who is still somewhat young and spends part of his day on a computer for school and the other part of his day on a game system for fun, they will be perfect.

Go outside. Do one of those, what am I thinking … one of those Sunday drive type things we did when we were young, where all we did was drive around in the country. Find a field. (Make sure you have permission of course.) And go for a walk.

If it is a plowed field, all the better.

Look for arrowheads. Look for different rocks. Just look.