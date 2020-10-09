COLUMN: Take a walk on the sunny side

RALEIGH — In this seemingly endless year of disease, destruction, dissension, and despair, what’s an optimist to do?

This is no hypothetical question for me. I’m a naturally optimistic person. As one of my favorite songs goes, “Grab your coat and get your hat. Leave your worries on the doorstep. Life can be so sweet on the sunny side of the street.”

A true optimist isn’t naïve or blasé. There will always be challenges and problems. And vices are inherent in human nature. We can’t simply wish them away. But we can keep our troubles in perspective.

For the vast majority of people you know — indeed, for the vast majority of people on our planet — their ancestors never had it so good. On the whole, we are healthier, wealthier, happier, and freer than ever before.

Since I’ve already copped to being an inveterate optimist, you may be unwilling to take these assertions at face value. Good for you! You shouldn’t take anyone’s assertions at face value. You should investigate them yourself.