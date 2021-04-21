COLUMN: Take heed of warnings

Not long ago I watched a television news report of a young couple who drove their car off the highway where they became stuck in the mud. To complicate the situation, the rescue vehicle also became stuck in the soft clay, unable to help but also needing help to be pulled from the mud.
This reminded me of my youth when many hard surface highways did not have paved shoulders and drivers were cautioned to be careful when leaving the main highways. At that time “Soft Shoulder” signs were posted to warn drivers of the possibility of getting stuck if they ignored the sign. As you might guess there were many drivers who ended up in the same condition as the couple. My brother and I got into a similar situation on a trip to Georgia and ended up having to get a farmer to take his mules and pulled us back on the road.
During those days there were also many unpaved roads creating slippery driving and many times leaving drivers in distress for hours bogged down. In many of these cases there were detour signs asking the drivers to take an auxiliary route. But again, the drivers ignored the signs. Country Music Star Hank Thompson had a popular song with the words reiterating the stubbornness of the average drivers in ignoring the signs, “Detour, Detour, there is a muddy road “Detour” paid no mind to what it said, “Detour” I should have read that Detour Sign!”
In the Old Testament we find a warning that Moses gave to the tribes of Israel (Reuben and Gad) who asked Moses for permission to settle East of the Jordan where the land was good for raising sheep. Moses listened to what they requested but was firm in his reply. “Then, Moses said to them: ‘If you do this thing, if you arm yourselves before the Lord for the war, and all your armed men cross over the Jordan before the Lord until He has driven out His enemies from before Him, and the land is subdued before the Lord, then afterward you may return and be blameless before the Lord and before Israel; and this land shall be your possession before the Lord. ‘But if you do not do so, then take note, you have sinned against the Lord; and be sure your sin will find you out” (Num. 32:20-23, NKJV). We find that these tribes knowing what to expect heeded Moses commands to the letter.
God has equipped His children, Christians, with a built-in warning system to distinguish right from wrong and to adhere to what is right. Thus, we have this capability through the power of God’s Holy Spirit who lives within us. Jesus’ half-brother, James says, “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin” (James 4:17, NKJV). Our Lord is constantly with us guiding us to make the right decision. However, we can only make the right decision when we are letting Jesus lead our lives. All of us need to study the guide God gave us – HIS BIB.LE -- and be continuously in council with Him through prayer.