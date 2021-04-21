COLUMN: Take heed of warnings

Not long ago I watched a television news report of a young couple who drove their car off the highway where they became stuck in the mud. To complicate the situation, the rescue vehicle also became stuck in the soft clay, unable to help but also needing help to be pulled from the mud.

This reminded me of my youth when many hard surface highways did not have paved shoulders and drivers were cautioned to be careful when leaving the main highways. At that time “Soft Shoulder” signs were posted to warn drivers of the possibility of getting stuck if they ignored the sign. As you might guess there were many drivers who ended up in the same condition as the couple. My brother and I got into a similar situation on a trip to Georgia and ended up having to get a farmer to take his mules and pulled us back on the road.

During those days there were also many unpaved roads creating slippery driving and many times leaving drivers in distress for hours bogged down. In many of these cases there were detour signs asking the drivers to take an auxiliary route. But again, the drivers ignored the signs. Country Music Star Hank Thompson had a popular song with the words reiterating the stubbornness of the average drivers in ignoring the signs, “Detour, Detour, there is a muddy road “Detour” paid no mind to what it said, “Detour” I should have read that Detour Sign!”