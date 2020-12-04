COLUMN: Taking care of those who take care of us

My father was a fireman and ambulance driver in a small town in Ohio. I have clear memories of going to the funeral of a fireman killed in the line of duty in a neighboring town. I was very young, and had to hold my dad’s hand when we walked from the church to the cemetery. Flags at half-mast still have a powerful impact on me.

Over Thanksgiving I had a chat with a friend who is a lifelong member of the law enforcement community. We were discussing the existing and expanding stresses on First Responders as COVID-19 explodes around the coming holidays.

I was explaining how awful the next few months are going to be, given the fact that it took three months for the first one million Americans to be infected, and six days for the latest one million, and the rate is rising. I said I was worried about the stress on our doctors and nurses. He replied “Do you know that more law enforcement officers die by suicide than are killed in the line of duty?” I did not.

After we parted, I could not shake the emotions that statement caused in me. Got out my laptop and started researching. He was right.