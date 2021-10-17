COLUMN: Taxation and the modern liberal mindset

Consider, for example, the transformation to socialism that many in this country are attempting. The utter stupidity of that choice, in light of contrary evidence, is another head scratcher. I mean the drivel we hear from the likes of Bernie Sanders, Alexander Ocasio-Cortez and, yes, our president confounds me to no end. I don’t get it. Biden gets a pass on one level due to his recent mental decline brought about by advancing age. He should know better, but he simply does not. Hence the far-left zealots in the party are having undue influence.

Rather than the massive spending and resultant taxation that the Biden administration is proposing, the focus should be on the many ways we can cut spending in government. That, however, would require restraint on the part of politicians at all levels of government.

It is also mind boggling the number of ordinary Americans who are eager and willing to pay more and more taxes to fund whatever government program they support. Where does it end? The more government confiscates, the more it spends, and the more it needs to confiscate to fund the social safety nets currently in place, notwithstanding the proposed programs under Biden’s $3.5 trillion package.