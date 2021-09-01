COLUMN: The Bible is all truth

Do you remember the old saying, “Believe half of what you see and nothing that you hear”? I can’t say that is good advice in every situation, but when it comes to rumors, I would agree. On the other hand, we can believe every word of God’s Word. The Holy Spirit is our guide in our interpretation of what He is telling us.

I often refer to Bible commentaries to determine what the Bible scholars say about a particular passage. However, when in doubt, I stick to the Bible and let it be what it was designed to be and that is the authoritative Word of God. The Holy Spirit is sufficient, and we do not need any other interpreter but Him. The Bible says, “However, when He, the Spirit of Truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth” (John 16:13, NKJV)

Many years ago, a person was questioning a particular church by-law and asked why it was written in that manner. I made it clear the policy followed Biblical principles and God’s Word is true and worthy to be trusted in establishing church directives. This person responded, “I agree with the Bible, but in this case, the writer, the Apostle Paul, did not really mean what he said.”

Those who trust God’s Word know it always means what it says whether we believe it or not. A perfect God gave us the perfect Word. The big question is whether we will apply it as it is written. My suggestion is to read God’s Word, believe God’s Word and use it every day in our lives. Once you begin living by God’s Word you will love it.