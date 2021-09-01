COLUMN: The Bible is all truth

In the early seventies I was stationed in Hawaii and had to fly back to the Continental United States--we called the mainland. Most of the flights were on commercial airlines because military air was not available. This made me happy, and I always tried to fly with United Air Lines which at that time their slogan was “Fly the Friendly Skies of United.” I was impressed by their service and truly their employees were friendly. Unfortunately, times have changed and considering that I have not been traveling lately, I cannot vouch for them living up to their past slogan.
The older generation remembers when Pepsi Cola used the slogan, “Pepsi Cola hits the spot, twelve full ounces is an awful lot and for a nickel too, Pepsi Cola is the drink for you.” We can definitely say the cost is far above a nickel and whether it still hits the spot is a matter of choice. Nevertheless, the sale of this soft drink is expanding around the world.
Brylcreem advertised “Only a little dab will do you.” Those of us with crew cuts during that era could tell you the stuff did keep your hair standing up. However, if you went any further than a dab you were left with a greasy mess.
Colgate’s jingle was “Brush your teeth with “Colgate, Colgate Dental Cream, it cleans your breath, what a toothpaste, as it cleans your teeth”. This toothpaste has met the test and still is high on the market in sales. None of us know if it really prevents cavities, but we know if we brush often with toothpaste or baking soda you will have less tooth problems and our teeth will be brighter.
Do you remember the old saying, “Believe half of what you see and nothing that you hear”? I can’t say that is good advice in every situation, but when it comes to rumors, I would agree. On the other hand, we can believe every word of God’s Word. The Holy Spirit is our guide in our interpretation of what He is telling us.
I often refer to Bible commentaries to determine what the Bible scholars say about a particular passage. However, when in doubt, I stick to the Bible and let it be what it was designed to be and that is the authoritative Word of God. The Holy Spirit is sufficient, and we do not need any other interpreter but Him. The Bible says, “However, when He, the Spirit of Truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth” (John 16:13, NKJV)
Many years ago, a person was questioning a particular church by-law and asked why it was written in that manner. I made it clear the policy followed Biblical principles and God’s Word is true and worthy to be trusted in establishing church directives. This person responded, “I agree with the Bible, but in this case, the writer, the Apostle Paul, did not really mean what he said.”
Those who trust God’s Word know it always means what it says whether we believe it or not. A perfect God gave us the perfect Word. The big question is whether we will apply it as it is written. My suggestion is to read God’s Word, believe God’s Word and use it every day in our lives. Once you begin living by God’s Word you will love it.