COLUMN: The big lie will sink GOP future

Recent polls indicate that 73% of Republican voters support the contention of a rigged election. Most are fearful of parting ways with former President Donald Trump. This is in-spite of current President Biden's win with over a 7 million voter margin. The USA has the fairest elections in the world with numerous safeguards and checks and balances. Boards of elections throughout the states are balanced with both parties having proper numbers of officials and poll workers. There are more Republican governors than Democrats, and most state legislatures are Republican. In the last Presidential election more Republican governors and Representatives were elected than Democrats. If it were a “rigged” election then the down ballot numbers would have favored the Democrats, except for the Senate which only switched by three seats. Trump is still contesting the results with no proof.

The insurrection at the capital was aided and abetted by Trump and his misguided followers. The National Guard was delayed in responding to the riots due to Donald Trump's failure to respond to the national crisis at the capitol. DC police were overwhelmed by the angry crowd. There is some credible evidence that certain congressmen were complicit in the brutal attack.