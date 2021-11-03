COLUMN: The blue laws were fine with me

The other day I was thinking about the days of the Blue Law. I am not exactly sure why they called it the Blue Law, but I know it was way before the “Blue Light Specials” in Kmart. For most of us who lived in those days would probably say it was special. I am sure some would say it was too restrictive.

From one who still believes Sunday should be a special day and should be kept Holy as directed in the Bible. I can remember when most of the businesses were closed on Sunday. In my hometown only the drug stores (pharmacies) were allowed to be open for business on Sundays. Owners rotated the Sundays they would be opened and their pharmacy filled prescriptions. Only a few service stations were in operation and the picture shows (movies) did not open until many years later. Store owners learned they could make as much in six days as seven.

Another significant fact is most people were expected to be in church. After church families and/or friends had lunch (what we called dinner), they gathered out on the porches or under trees to have a time of fellowship. There were no televisions, computers or electronic games, so the kids played in the yard while the grownups talked and spun a few yarns. I really didn’t know at the time, but it was really a time of joy.