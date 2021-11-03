COLUMN: The blue laws were fine with me

The other day I was thinking about the days of the Blue Law. I am not exactly sure why they called it the Blue Law, but I know it was way before the “Blue Light Specials” in Kmart. For most of us who lived in those days would probably say it was special. I am sure some would say it was too restrictive.
From one who still believes Sunday should be a special day and should be kept Holy as directed in the Bible. I can remember when most of the businesses were closed on Sunday. In my hometown only the drug stores (pharmacies) were allowed to be open for business on Sundays. Owners rotated the Sundays they would be opened and their pharmacy filled prescriptions. Only a few service stations were in operation and the picture shows (movies) did not open until many years later. Store owners learned they could make as much in six days as seven.
Another significant fact is most people were expected to be in church. After church families and/or friends had lunch (what we called dinner), they gathered out on the porches or under trees to have a time of fellowship. There were no televisions, computers or electronic games, so the kids played in the yard while the grownups talked and spun a few yarns. I really didn’t know at the time, but it was really a time of joy.
Only the more fortunate people had cars, so we walked just about everywhere we went. I can remember seeing husbands and wives, and sweethearts walking downtown doing what was called window shopping or window wishing. Yes, when we could scrape up enough money, we would drop by the one drug store and have a cone of ice cream or a fountain coke. An ice-cold Coke or Pepsi from one of those old drink boxes filled with ice also quenched our thirst. Sometimes if you were lucky, you would catch some family making homemade ice cream and somehow intrude on their hospitality.
I doubt most of the younger generation would not like to return to such primitive ways, but as I see the hustle and bustle of today, just to spend one Sunday back in that environment would be a blessing. God still wants His people to respect the day He set aside for rest. Just this week a young man told me that his family did so much better when they started their Sunday with church and then spent time together. He had learned why God set aside one day of the week for rest. Family worship is imperative for families to stay together.
Although many enjoy the privilege of shopping on Sundays, I believe most would welcome the old days when Sunday was considered a day of worship. Even though Jesus said, “The Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath.” I know He would like for us to follow the Ten Commandments and set aside a day for worship and rest.