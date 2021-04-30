COLUMN: The disappointing rabbit-trail Census

North Carolina got a good news, bad news report when preliminary data was released last week, again months late. The good news is that we gained a reported 900,000 new residents in the past ten years and now officially have 10,439,388 people living here. More than half of the gains came from Wake, Mecklenburg and Durham counties. The bad news is that this number is some 100,000 fewer than even the census bureau estimated last summer, causing us to question the accuracy of the count. We gained a 14th congressional seat, one of six states to gain. But the undercount, if accurate, will mean we receive fewer federal dollars than we would be qualified to receive.

More importantly, North Carolina won’t get the final census data until late August. These final numbers are necessary to determine congressional and legislative districts, as well as districts for many of our cities and towns. Federal law requires these district lines be redrawn every ten years, following new census data.

Here’s the problem: North Carolina’s primary elections are scheduled for March 8, 2022, which means that candidates must file to run by early December. This compressed schedule allows only 60-90 days for our legislature to deliberate, redraw and publish district boundaries, then for candidates to decide whether or not to run.