COLUMN: The dubious journalism of Chris Wallace

The first of three scheduled debates between presidential candidates was noteworthy for all the wrong reasons. What may have been a highly anticipated event quickly became something even candidates in a local county commissioners’ race would have found embarrassing.

With the news that the president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19, the remaining two debates could be in jeopardy. Nonetheless, the next one is set for Oct. 15, past any standard time frame for a quarantine.

We were aware of Donald Trump’s impulses before Tuesday, and several times we saw him at his worst. In fact, he may have done little to gain support from undecided voters, assuming any remain with the election one month away.

Joe Biden’s performance, meanwhile, was marked by a repulsive smirk, frequent laughs, name calling, and an unwillingness to give telling details about his policy plans should he win election on his third try for the presidency. His tactics were similar to those used against Paul Ryan in 2012, something referenced in this column a few weeks ago.

Much of the blame for this fiasco goes to debate moderator Chris Wallace, a journalist of supposed unimpeachable skills.