COLUMN: The influence of good teachers never ends

While stationed in England in 1956 -1957 an Air Force buddy, Ted Dunsford, from my hometown of Bennettsville, S.C., and I took a trip to Stratford-on-Avon, the home of William Shakespeare. It was the first summer of our stay in Great Britain. Trying to save money we hitchhiked and were fortunate to meet some English people.

Ted and I were just two of the many thousands who toured the home place of Shakespeare each year. You may ask if we were inspired by our fondness of his writings. The truth is that when we discovered we were going to England our 12th grade English teacher, Mrs. Sarah Kinney, suggested we see much of the old country and the historic sites. Though she did not know it Mrs. Kinney continued to teach us on this journey. We thought of her as we viewed the sites of that beautiful village and knew she would be proud.