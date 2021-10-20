COLUMN: The influence of good teachers never ends

While stationed in England in 1956 -1957 an Air Force buddy, Ted Dunsford, from my hometown of Bennettsville, S.C., and I took a trip to Stratford-on-Avon, the home of William Shakespeare. It was the first summer of our stay in Great Britain. Trying to save money we hitchhiked and were fortunate to meet some English people.
Ted and I were just two of the many thousands who toured the home place of Shakespeare each year. You may ask if we were inspired by our fondness of his writings. The truth is that when we discovered we were going to England our 12th grade English teacher, Mrs. Sarah Kinney, suggested we see much of the old country and the historic sites. Though she did not know it Mrs. Kinney continued to teach us on this journey. We thought of her as we viewed the sites of that beautiful village and knew she would be proud.
Jesus’ three years of ministry prepared the disciples for the time when He would no longer be with them. We find that prior to his crucifixion Jesus prayed for His disciples, “Father, I have revealed you to those whom you gave me out of the world. They were yours; you gave them to me and they have obeyed your word. Now they know that everything you have given me comes from you. For I gave them the words you gave me and they accepted them. They knew with certainty that I came for you and they believed that you sent me. I pray for them” (John 17, 6-9a, NIV). Jesus knew His disciples would need all the help they could get if they were to carry on His work.
Recently, I heard a speaker say, “There are thousands of Christian books on the subject of how to become a good Christian leader. However, there are very few or any on how to be a good follower.” Although there is a need for training people to become good Christian leaders there is a greater need for Christians to learn to follow Jesus. God’s church has a lack of effective followers because they have not studied God’s Word and learned His commandments.
Our teacher had the desire for Ted and me to learn as much about England and its culture and though we were no longer under her tutelage, her teaching did not escape us. Our Stratford-on-Avon adventure was probably the most educational event of my two years stay in the country. When I returned I gave her a step-by-step explanation of all we experienced. Later, Ted did the very same thing.
Don’t you know there was a great reunion day for each of the disciples as they were received by Jesus in heaven? We know eleven of them were martyred for their strong stand and John was exiled and spent those days listening to the Lord about His Second Coming. I wonder how God will judge each of us on how we have remembered and followed His instructions. Jesus says, “He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me” (John 14:21a, NKJV).