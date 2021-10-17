COLUMN: The list of ‘Where were you when…’ keeps growing

I heard a new word during that time that described how a young man goes from that proud day he became an American citizen to a point seven months later when he becomes a terrorist and murders three people and injures hundreds of others who were simply enjoying The Boston Marathon. In just seven months, this Islamic kid had become "radicalized" by Islamic extremists. Muslims are actually peace-loving. However, there are extremists in their faith that convince young Muslims that America is a wicked, evil country and needs to be destroyed. It's called "Jihad” or a holy war waged on behalf of Islam.

What's evil is what these two brothers did on unsuspecting, law-abiding citizens. Billy Graham noted that evil such as this is a great mystery. When he spoke at service after the bombing in Oklahoma City, he said: "There's a mystery to it. I've been asked why God allows it. I don't know."

Let's agree on this one point: While we learned a lot about what happened in Boston, we will never be able to understand the evil that we saw at work that day. It just cannot be understood.

As the verse above notes, we are promised that things will get worse. What we saw happen at the Boston Marathon is just one example of what Paul's letter to Timothy prophesied.