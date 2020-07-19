COLUMN: The littlest heretic

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...