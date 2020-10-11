COLUMN: The mad, mad world of television commentary

“Mollie, one of them is in the hospital, and one isn’t,” Reines said with a snigger, scolding Hemingway in a way that only liberals can scold those who dare to disagree with them. He called it a “false equivalency” to compare Biden’s mental decline to Trump’s coronavirus.

Reines was actually correct — it was a false equivalency, but not in the way he meant. Trump will recover from coronavirus, and he looks well on the way to doing so, but Biden’s cognitive decline will only worsen. This was clearly a false equivalency.

Then there’s the Sunday morning television segment by Ted Koppel, who built a decades-long career on ABC using the springboard of a popular nightly show during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979. Turns out Koppel is now working for CBS (who knew?) and filed a segment last week on how people in the heartland (whatever that is) obtain their news and information.

Koppel was flabbergasted to learn that much of America gets its news from somewhere other than traditional news outlets, defined by Koppel as ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, New York Times and the Washington Post.