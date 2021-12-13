COLUMN: The Politicization of the school system

This has become especially clear in the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic causing and being the focus of a lot of political turmoil. Board meetings have been plagued with superfluous debates over masks, vaccinations, critical race theory and more. Again, looking at Tim Furr, he has been adamantly anti-mask, advocating for mask mandates in Cabarrus County schools to be optional. This was made clear in a School Board meeting in August, where Furr stated that his stance would not change on masks until illegal immigrants stopped coming into the country with COVID-19 without masks. Furr attributing a rise in coronavirus cases to illegal immigrants is unfounded, and as a leader of the school district it’s especially dangerous to spread misinformation. This misinformation misleads community members and parents and can be especially harmful to students from immigrant families, who can become targets for bullying.

While board members, like Furr, run as nonpartisan, it’s clear that many are motivated by partisan issues and the desire to be reelected. It is important to understand the focus of your community as an elected official. However, with so much bipartisan debate over the same issues with no compromise, it’s more futile than beneficial to focus on these issues. The focus should be on students and how their educational experience can benefit them and prepare them for their futures. With how much pressure is on board members to comply with community demands, it’s becoming difficult to make decisions that might make people upset for the good of students. While mandating masks is extremely controversial and difficult, masks have been proven to reduce the spread of Covid-19, which is especially important when it comes to children and keeping them safe.