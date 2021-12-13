COLUMN: The Politicization of the school system

Politics are everywhere, but should it be, especially when it comes to public childhood education? This isn’t to say that political issues should be ignored in the school system. Instead, we should focus on the actual issues that politics aim to address, rather than a struggle of power between board members, community members, and educators.
Most of the problem comes from the fact that board members must be elected, with some having little to no experience in education. Most often, you see former educators or parents being elected, and in this case, both have experience with public schools. However, while many parents have gained experience in public education through their kids’ inculcation, they may not have any idea of what goes on within a school system beyond what they have heard from their child. Furthermore, elected members can be any voter that is of age and living within the school district, from business owners to former politicians.
Tim Furr, Cabarrus County Board of Education Vice Chairman, is a prime example of a board member with no prior experience in education. According to the 2020 Cabarrus County School’s Board of Education Candidate website, Furr was a parent and is currently a grandparent of Cabarrus County students, was a high school football and baseball coach, and is a small business owner. These business owners, like Furr, may have the community and parent’s interests in mind, but that doesn’t mean they know what the children need, or have it in mind.
This has become especially clear in the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic causing and being the focus of a lot of political turmoil. Board meetings have been plagued with superfluous debates over masks, vaccinations, critical race theory and more. Again, looking at Tim Furr, he has been adamantly anti-mask, advocating for mask mandates in Cabarrus County schools to be optional. This was made clear in a School Board meeting in August, where Furr stated that his stance would not change on masks until illegal immigrants stopped coming into the country with COVID-19 without masks. Furr attributing a rise in coronavirus cases to illegal immigrants is unfounded, and as a leader of the school district it’s especially dangerous to spread misinformation. This misinformation misleads community members and parents and can be especially harmful to students from immigrant families, who can become targets for bullying.
While board members, like Furr, run as nonpartisan, it’s clear that many are motivated by partisan issues and the desire to be reelected. It is important to understand the focus of your community as an elected official. However, with so much bipartisan debate over the same issues with no compromise, it’s more futile than beneficial to focus on these issues. The focus should be on students and how their educational experience can benefit them and prepare them for their futures. With how much pressure is on board members to comply with community demands, it’s becoming difficult to make decisions that might make people upset for the good of students. While mandating masks is extremely controversial and difficult, masks have been proven to reduce the spread of Covid-19, which is especially important when it comes to children and keeping them safe.
With this issue of politics plaguing school boards, the best solution would be changing the candidate requirements and/or term limits for board members. It’s extremely important for school board members to have experience in education, not just experience with being a parent, but direct, professional experience in education. If former educational experience was a requirement, it’s more likely that those on the school board can make good decisions for students first. Complying to community demands and concerns should always be second to students’ educational experiences, and implementing this new requirement could shift the focus back onto students.
Another way to shift the focus could be increasing the term limit for school board members. This idea is based on the Supreme Court, where lifetime appointments facilitate their ability to focus on difficult and controversial issues and make hard decisions. Supreme Court justices don’t have to worry about not being reelected if they make necessary but controversial decisions. Following this line of thinking, if school board members increase their terms from four years to six, eight, or even ten years, they would be less worried about reelection and refocus on students. Overall, there needs to be a shift away from political goals and agendas and back on to students, who are currently being negatively impacted by stagnancy and political debate within the school system.
Hailee Locklair (she/her) is a junior at Western Carolina University, who is majoring in communications with concentrations in public relations and broadcasting.