COLUMN: The real McCrory

And make no mistake, this attack on McCrory was just that – mean-spirited, prejudiced and ugly. I’m not endorsing McCrory’s candidacy, but this episode shines a spotlight on what is wrong with politics today and why more good people are unwilling to get involved. You have to wonder what it is going to take for things to change.

We cherish our two political parties – I even wish there were more than two - and quickly acknowledge that it is perfectly alright to disagree with a politician, party or platform, but you can do it without all the nastiness. It would advance your cause further if you explained what you believed or advocated instead of trying to convince us how bad the other side is.

There are many notable examples of people with different politics who demonstrated the ability to work together. Former Senators Trent Lott and Tom Daschle, leaders of opposing political parties, wrote an excellent book on the subject, Crisis Point. In the introduction they write, “The adversarial system, embedded by the Founding Fathers into our system of government, was meant to spur debate, challenge complacency, and drive progress. It has sustained our Republic for over 225 years, but we have to face a sad truth; it has stopped working. In fact, it has begun to work against us.”