COLUMN: The righteous are in need of a Savior, too

The play didn’t cover very much of what happened after the flood. However, Scripture records that Noah planted a vineyard and later became drunken from wine he had made. Truth be told, the Bible says that Noah was naked and drunk, both to the embarrassment of his sons.

Why would the Bible record such a story so late in the life of Noah, especially since God had declared him righteous in His own sight? My wife says that Noah underestimated the process of fermentation in his new world. “Maybe wine wasn’t that strong before the flood.”

Maybe so, but that’s something we won’t know on this side of Heaven. I believe, however, there’s another reason why Noah got “naked drunk”. For one thing, he was human, not divine. It was an outward and visible sign that Adamic sin was still with us.

But there’s a greater reason why I believe the Bible records this disappointing event in the life of such a righteous man. Noah’s indiscretion is a reminder that even the most righteous of us still need a savior. Indeed, it’s not our works that will get us into Heaven, which is why the Bible says, “Therefore no one will be declared righteous in his sight by observing the law; rather, through the law we become conscious of sin”. (Romans 3:20)

What will get us into Heaven? Nothing but the blood of Jesus!