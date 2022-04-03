COLUMN: The theory of evolution doesn’t answer all the questions

Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female.” (Matthew 19:4)

Evolution has as much to do with religion as creationism does. If one theory attempts to explain that God had nothing to do with the creation of man, why can’t the idea that he had everything to do with it be taught? What are the intellectuals so afraid of?

The irony of the evolution lie is that is has nothing to do with science. Science deals with theories that can be tested and observed. Evolution is a theory that cannot be tested and proven. Their “science” will never answer why meteorites are never found in supposedly old rocks, or why the earth’s fossil record doesn’t contain billions of finds instead of just a handful. They teach the solar system evolved, yet they cannot explain why three of its planets spin backwards and at least six of its moons revolve in a different direction.

The Bible says that the earth is not billions of years old and was not formed randomly or by accident. Instead, the Bible teaches that God created the universe approximately 6,000 years ago out of nothing in six literal, twenty-four hour days. Then, approximately 4,400 years ago, the earth was destroyed by a worldwide flood. This devastating, year-long flood was responsible for the sediment layers being deposited (Genesis 8:3-5). As the mountains rose and the ocean basins sank after the Flood (Psalm 104:5-8, Genesis 8:1), the waters rushed off the rising mountains into the new ocean basins. This rapid erosion through still-soft, unprotected sediments formed the topography we still see today in places like the Grand Canyon.

Evolutionists laugh at Christians who proclaim that the earth is only 6,000 years old. But they can’t explain why there’s not enough mud on the seafloor to support their claim that earth has taken three billion years to get where she is. The average depth of deposits on the seafloor supports the notion that the earth is only a few thousand years old.

Did you know that the oldest living tree in the world is only about 4,300 years old, and that the oldest living coral reef is less than 4,200 years old? And why is it that ice cores at the South Pole and Greenland have a maximum depth of only 10,000 -14,000 feet? The discovery of an airplane that crash-landed in Greenland in 1942 helped to provide the answer. It was found in 1990 under 263 feet of ice after only 48 years. In other words, all that ice could have accumulated in 4,400 years

A friend brought me a copy of a letter he received from C.S. Lewis in 1966. He had asked Lewis to help him reconcile how evolution could occur in a world where there was no sin. Lewis, you see, had acknowledged in an earlier book, Miracles, that “Human death, according to the Christians, is a result of human sin; man, as originally created, was immune from it".

My friend wrote Lewis, “Until I read your book, Miracles, I had never had any difficulty in accepting the scientific theory of evolution as the method of God’s creation. It suddenly occurred to me for the first time that I could see no possible way to reconcile evolution with this statement. Hasn’t death always been present in the evolutionary scheme of things?”

Lewis actually wrote back to my friend. It was surprised at what he said:

“Yes, I think death was always a part of the evolutionary scheme. But I don’t think man was fully part of it. I think that as an anthropoid organism (which had been evolved) the gift of rational soul descended from God and it became human. The story is not evolution but evolution plus something else.”

I don’t have to read Genesis three or four times to understand what God’s saying. Isn’t it amazing how God, who is infinitely brighter than C.S. Lewis could have ever hoped to be, chooses to offer a simple, understandable explanation? I guess that’s why His book continues to outsell all of the books that C.S. Lewis ever sold.

All you really need to know is one of God’s basic rules of biblical math when it comes to understanding his Word: Don’t add to it or subtract from it. Just rightly divide it and trust him for the answer.