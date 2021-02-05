COLUMN: The trickle-down impact of COVID-19

The most troubling concerns are for our children. Our state’s number of youth suicides doubled between 2009 and 2018. In 2019, before the pandemic, the Youth Behavior Risk Survey, a representative sample of 3,000+ high school students in NC, reported 18.9 percent of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide. Our state reports an 11.5 percent increase in calls to the National Suicide Prevent hotline in 2020.

In Clark County, Nevada, the fifth largest school district in the country, officials just voted to reopen their schools because of the social-emotional impact COVID was having on their students. In the past 10 months Clark County experienced 4,000 referrals involving student mental health episodes and 19 suicides, more than double the previous year. The youngest suicide was just 9 years old. The Journal of The American Medical Association just announced that school aged children are 10 times more likely to die by suicide than from COVID-19, further justification for getting children safely back in the classroom.