COLUMN: The truth about wildfires and climate change

“I don’t think anybody can deny climate change is a factor,” he said of the current situation with wildfires in the West. “But with that being said, there is plenty of blame to go around with the fires. It’s too easy to just say, well, it’s climate change. Politics and politicians get involved to say it’s all about climate change when, in reality, that’s only one piece of the blame puzzle.”

Brown has spent a lot of time in the western half of the country, as a vacationer and as a part-time firefighter with the North Carolina Forestry Service. He’s fought wildfires in Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona. Once, he and other firefighters were camped near a fire tower in Idaho when a storm blew through in the middle of the night. From the tower, they could see 22 fires sparked by lightning — just the type of fires that often combine to become one large inferno, although these did not.

Later, a family trip provided an up-close look at the fuel that helps turn small fires into out-of-control wildfires.