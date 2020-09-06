COLUMN: The uneasy equilibrium: Economy vs. virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Can we protect our health, save lives and, at the same time, preserve a vital economy? That question is being debated by national leaders, Congress and the public in general. The answer will soon be determined by the forthcoming election. Many feel that the virus is a hoax, climate change is not a real phenomenon and that tax and regulation reductions will solve our economic hardships. Science and factual information need to be exposed to the public so that reasoned solutions can be made without emotional partisan vitriol.

It is clear that the USA has the highest death rate in the world, with over 177,000 deaths recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are projected to be over 200,000 by the end of the year. One must ask why other developed countries throughout the world have lower rates than the USA does. We are the most innovative and richest country in the world, yet our health care rates lag woefully behind on many health indices. This is in spite of us being, by far, the most expensive. Still over 20 million of our citizens lack health insurance.