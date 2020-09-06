COLUMN: The uneasy equilibrium: Economy vs. virus

Can we protect our health, save lives and, at the same time, preserve a vital economy? That question is being debated by national leaders, Congress and the public in general. The answer will soon be determined by the forthcoming election. Many feel that the virus is a hoax, climate change is not a real phenomenon and that tax and regulation reductions will solve our economic hardships. Science and factual information need to be exposed to the public so that reasoned solutions can be made without emotional partisan vitriol.
It is clear that the USA has the highest death rate in the world, with over 177,000 deaths recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are projected to be over 200,000 by the end of the year. One must ask why other developed countries throughout the world have lower rates than the USA does. We are the most innovative and richest country in the world, yet our health care rates lag woefully behind on many health indices. This is in spite of us being, by far, the most expensive. Still over 20 million of our citizens lack health insurance.
President Bill Clinton was the last president to produce a surplus on the national budget (surplus of income over expenses). From 2017 to present, the national debt has increased from $19.9 trillion to $26.6 trillion, the highest since the peak of World War II. April of this year was the largest monthly increase in the national deficit in history, $738 billion, according to Newsweek’s latest issue. The national debt per person is in excess of $80,556. National debt is projected to equal or exceed Gross National Product (GNP) within the next two decades if strict measures are not taken in trade, monetary and fiscal policies. The Trump tax reform act of 2017 reduced corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%, causing corporations to be more profitable as well as helping high-income people. Candidate Joe Biden will likely raise these rates to 28%. This may dampen temporarily the stock market performance; however, additional job creation should occur in the clean energy and health sectors of the economy.
Contrary to popular opinion, annualized total returns for the S&P 500 averaged 13.3% under Democrats, compared with 7.7% under GOP leadership, according to Inves Tech Research. Stocks have performed highest (14%) under a split Congress with a Democratic president since 1933, according to RBC Capital Markets. A Republican president and a Democratic Congress averaged a 5% stock return on investment. It is important to note that only about 50% of the USA’s population is invested in the stock market. As a practical matter, healthy workers are needed to spur economic growth. This cannot occur unless and until the virus is greatly diminished or eliminated. Politicians need to heed the advice of leading epidemiologists in this regard or more loss of life will occur. By now, most people believe that COVID-19 is not a hoax. It will be up for a vote as early voting commences in September. Stay tuned.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired hospital CEO, national health care consultant and economics college instructor.
