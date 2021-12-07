COLUMN: The unvaccinated hamper recovery, progress

Approximately 60 percent of the USA population is not fully vaccinated. Vaccines have been proven to be the best tool available to prevent the spread of the lethal COVID virus amongst the population. Vaccines are free, available, and accessible throughout the country. Those not vaccinated clog up the hospital resources, especially ICU beds and ventilators.

Many hospitals are at full capacity due to unvaccinated COVID patients. Government mandates and mask wearing requirements are being attacked by conservative GOP legislatures. They claim that they take away freedom of choice , even if such choice is to the detriment of their health and safety.

President Biden's approval ratings are trending low in part because he supports scientific approaches to disease prevention. It is hypocritical to oppose science and then turn around and blame science for personal hardships caused by one's own lack of education. It is interesting to note that the majority of unvaccinated are members of the GOP.