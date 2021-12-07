COLUMN: The unvaccinated hamper recovery, progress

Approximately 60 percent of the USA population is not fully vaccinated. Vaccines have been proven to be the best tool available to prevent the spread of the lethal COVID virus amongst the population. Vaccines are free, available, and accessible throughout the country. Those not vaccinated clog up the hospital resources, especially ICU beds and ventilators.
Many hospitals are at full capacity due to unvaccinated COVID patients. Government mandates and mask wearing requirements are being attacked by conservative GOP legislatures. They claim that they take away freedom of choice , even if such choice is to the detriment of their health and safety.
President Biden's approval ratings are trending low in part because he supports scientific approaches to disease prevention. It is hypocritical to oppose science and then turn around and blame science for personal hardships caused by one's own lack of education. It is interesting to note that the majority of unvaccinated are members of the GOP.
The GOP is still controlled by the former president and his erratic policies. He is one of the only presidents who has financially profited by the occupying the office. He only supports candidates who agree with him and heap flattery on him, regardless of his misguided judgements. Executive privilege and delay tactics are favorite tools to combat the needed
investigation of presidential wrong doings. No person should be above the law, not even a dictator.
The GOP is becoming the party of opposition of anything useful to the population: helathcare, education, infrastructure, gun safety, clean energy, clean water and air, voting rights and access. The deniers oppose these needs due to alleged high inflation and big government spending. When we are at war government spending is necessary. We are at war with the virus with almost 800,000 deaths in a two-year period.
It’s similar to WWII where high levels of spending was needed. Our national debt is similar to other developed countries throughout the world. It is about 60 percent of GDP , and it will gradually decrease over time as more business openings occur.
Voting rights is being attacked by the GOP with numerous restrictions being put in place. The curtailing of drop boxes, absentee ballots, same day registrations, voter IDs; not to mention allowing increased partisan poll watchers and allowing state legislatures to count the votes vs. authorized officials. In summary a healthy economy is the best economy. It is also morally and socially sound for the vast majority.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired national healthcare consultant and hospital CEO who lives in Concord.