COLUMN: ‘There is no military solution’ - time to get real about it.

These are trying times for most Afghan people and those of the international community who have been engaged in humanitarian and peacebuilding work. The Taliban have a history of a brutal rule and committing atrocities against the Afghan people. They are not good for the Afghan people. Yet we need to remain steadfast in rejecting the expected calls to “get tough.” Those calls are merely a not-so-subtle way of saying it’s time to bomb and kill “the bad guys.”

Don’t blame what is happening now on the withdrawal of military forces that never should have been there. President Biden is right to pull out military forces occupying people who did not want to be occupied. Any sort of prolongation of the two-decade long occupation would not have changed a thing. Peacebuilding does, but there is no magic peace switch. This is where the Biden administration has a unique chance to change the course.

We must support peacebuilding efforts with the same rigor and resources applied to two decades of the military approaches. Let’s give the peacebuilders—locally and internationally—a chance to apply their tools, the resources they need, and the time processes of structural transformation take.

We must support the Afghan people who want to build their own democratic system and not ignore their agency during this crisis. There is a role for outsiders to support these processes in Afghanistan building on best practices of contemporary peacebuilding. The price tag, I can assure you, will only be a very tiny fraction of the hourly $32.08 million U.S. taxpayers are paying for total costs of war since 2001.

Patrick. T. Hiller, Ph.D., syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a Conflict Transformation scholar, professor, Advisory Board member of World Beyond War, served on the Governing Council of the International Peace Research Association (2012-2016), is a member of the Peace and Security Funders Group, and is Director of the War Prevention Initiative of the Jubitz Family Foundation.