COLUMN: There’s never been a better time to invest in North Carolina

The American Society of Civil Engineers recently released their 2021 Report Card for each state’s public infrastructure. Among their findings for North Carolina were the need for $16.8 billion for drinking water over 20 years and $5.3 billion in wastewater needs. 14 percent of our roads were rated in poor condition, causing each motorist to spend an estimated $500 per year due to driving on roads needing repair. There’s a $660 million gap in estimated school capital expenditures, almost 10 percent of our bridges are structurally deficient, we have 1,307 high hazard dams and $459 million in deferred park maintenance. The list also includes needs for solid waste facilities (landfills), public use airports, our ports, and rail lines that saw 68.8 million passenger trips in 2018.

North Carolina can afford to provide for our infrastructure needs. At the beginning of this year our state coffers had more than $5 billion in unallocated funds; the amount grows each month. Three weeks ago, State Treasurer Dale Folwell released the 2021 Debt Affordability Study. It reported that North Carolina could safely borrow $3.22 billion in bonds this year (or $1.46 billion a year for the next five years) without endangering our state’s coveted Triple A credit rating. Using General Obligation bonds will ensure we pay the lowest interest rates and should not require tax increases.