COLUMN: There's trouble on the line — 21 times

After that, I let everything go to voicemail. Over the course of three days, I received 21 phone calls about suspicious and fraudulent activity, all from different numbers, all with the same prefix.

I filed a complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission. I looked at apps designed to block scam calls. I considered destroying my phone with my now-functioning chainsaw.

I know those are only temporary fixes. Where there is an ill will, there is an ill way.

Frances went a step further than I did, actually engaging a live person purporting to be from the IRS and jerking a knot in his hind-end. She told me she was 82 years old and had been around long enough to know when someone was trying to pull one over on her.

“I know the IRS doesn’t call you,” she said. “I told him I would report him to the FBI.”

Frances, I learned from our discussion, grew up in a house full of brothers and learned pretty quick how to take care of herself. She was not about to fall for such obvious skullduggery.