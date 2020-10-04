COLUMN: There's trouble on the line — 21 times

The IRS and the Social Security Administration won’t leave Frances and me alone.
Of course it’s not really representatives of these agencies blowing up our phones. It’s no-good, low-down, scum-sucking scam artists pretending to be government agents and trying to separate us from our hard-earned money in these uncertain times.
Like there wasn’t enough trouble in the world.
I was in an empty and currently COVID-free newsroom — what staff we have left are working from their respective bunkers — when my desk phone rang. I answered it, as I sometimes do.
“Have you gotten any reports about people around here getting scam calls?” said Frances. I knew her name was Frances because she told me. As a longtime journalist, I am quick to pick up on information like that.
“Scam calls?” I said. “I’ve been eat up with 'em.”
Frances was going to tell me her story, but first she had to listen to mine.
A few days before, I received a call on my cell from an unfamiliar number with a local, three-digit prefix. Normally, I would let a call like that go to voicemail, but my chainsaw was in the shop because I screwed it up so badly, and I was anxious to get it back so I could screw it up again.
This may be the chainsaw man, I thought, as the phone buzzed and displayed the number with the local prefix.
It was not the chainsaw man.
“This is a call from our department because we have found some suspicious and fraudulent activities under your Social Security number and we are going to suspend it. So, if you want to know about this and want to talk to our representative, please press 1 to connect. I repeat, please press 1 to connect,” said the robotic voice.
Yeah, right.
I hung up. There’s one that got through the Do Not Call registry, I said to myself since I was the only one there.
Ten minutes later, my phone rang again and displayed a different number with the familiar local prefix. It had to be the chainsaw man.
It was not the chainsaw man.
The same robotic voice informed me of the same suspicious and fraudulent activities.
Ten minutes later, it happened again, same prefix, different number.
When the chainsaw man did call, I answered the phone and almost screamed, “Leave me alone, you scamming sons-of- &%$!”
After that, I let everything go to voicemail. Over the course of three days, I received 21 phone calls about suspicious and fraudulent activity, all from different numbers, all with the same prefix.
I filed a complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission. I looked at apps designed to block scam calls. I considered destroying my phone with my now-functioning chainsaw.
I know those are only temporary fixes. Where there is an ill will, there is an ill way.
Frances went a step further than I did, actually engaging a live person purporting to be from the IRS and jerking a knot in his hind-end. She told me she was 82 years old and had been around long enough to know when someone was trying to pull one over on her.
“I know the IRS doesn’t call you,” she said. “I told him I would report him to the FBI.”
Frances, I learned from our discussion, grew up in a house full of brothers and learned pretty quick how to take care of herself. She was not about to fall for such obvious skullduggery.
She called the newspaper that day, she said, because she wanted me to warn others about the hooligans and crooks out there trying to rip us off.
“Some of the elderly folks have fallen for this,” she said. “But not me. Put something in the paper to let people know. I get the paper every day, so I’ll be looking for it.”
Here it is. Frances and I say to watch out for those no-good, low-down, scum-sucking scam artists pretending to be government agents and trying to separate you from your hard-earned money in these uncertain times.
You have been warned.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
