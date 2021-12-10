COLUMN: This year, give them North Carolina

Face it. Everyone has someone on their list for whom it is difficult to shop. What do they like? Is it the right color or size? Do they already have it? More likely than not you wander around the mall, or more recently the Internet, hoping something to get an inspiration. Gift cards seem so impersonal and how do you know they eat there or shop there anyway? You have to get them something so too often, in desperation you spend the dollars, knowing that the day after Christmas has become the second largest retail day of the year. Long lines prove folks get presents they don’t want or can use.

For years our adult children complained about how hard it was to shop for us. I’m not sure whether they collaborated or not but they each came up with the most wonderful idea and we love it. They gave us North Carolina. Not the whole state, but each decided to give us a North Carolina experience. We once lived in Wilson, so our daughter gave us a trip back to visit the Whirl-a-gigs, the baseball museum, antique stores and lunch at the always wonderful Dick’s Hot Dogs. Our son and his wife gave us a weekend visiting Yadkin Valley wineries that concluded in a three-hour concert featuring The Embers. And the very best part icing of these experiences was that they shared them with us. What could be more magical than happy time with your children? We begged them to repeat the idea again this year.