COLUMN: To a father from his daughter on Father's Day

When people think of my dad, Sandy, they think of a religious, family man, who has spent his professional career working in a laboratory, to support his wife and children. My dad is also known for happily surprising my mom, and taking his dog for a long walk, when he is not weeding in his backyard.

The truth is that very few people know the essence of my dad.

My father loves sports, especially football. He was a wide receiver on his school team. As a teenager, he saved up his money to buy football-related magazines that came out on newsstands, with schedules, rosters, statistics, and so on, right before football's pre-season. Dad loves watching both college and professional football. He always cheers on the college alma mater teams of my brother and me. And "Who Dat" watching the Carolina Panthers vs. the New Orleans Saints? None other than my football-enthusiast dad!

In third grade, when I was thrown off of a running horse named Albert, my dad told me to literally get back on the horse. And so I did! With my approval, my pop signed me up for horseback riding lessons. I both learned and enjoyed riding a horse, which made my dad happy.