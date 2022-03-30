COLUMN; To be mentored by one of the best

In 1988 I started my transition from the business world into the pastoral ministry. Though I had gone through one other career change thirteen years earlier from the military to business, I now was taking a leap into faith for I surely felt the hand of the Lord calling me. The move from military to business was more in my element for I was going from doing Data Processing in the Air Force to doing it for a company. The change to ministry was completely different, and I had little or no training.

In the prior careers, I had one person to whom I was directly responsible. In the church there is One Supreme Being you are responsible to, God, but each member somewhat is your boss. It was strange being responsible for those to whom if asked may tell you, “You work for me”.

The pastor, Dr. Charles Howell of Pitts Baptist Church, from which I was called, provided guidance on church procedures and organization, but could not give hands-on, day-to-day mentoring. However, I knew I was not alone for God was with me and provided me with the best church secretary a pastor could ever ask, Kathleen Herring. Kathleen had been in the church since its inception and had been the secretary for many years and is now deceased.

From the first day, I felt blessed to have someone to lead me through those first few weeks and months while I stumbled in the dark. No, she did not write my sermons, but Kathleen gave me vital information on the history of the church and the needs of the members. She had held almost every position in the church except pastor and deacon and could answer questions easily on every aspect of the church.

Through Kathleen's experience I learned about the church policies, the budget and spending process and special needs of the people. She knew that the church is the people and if you take care of the people while reaching out to the needy and lost in the community, the church would be doing the Great Commission. Programs may be implemented in the church to accomplish ministry, but people must be the focus, or the church will falter.

I failed to mention that Kathleen was in her early 70s when I went to that church, but was not afraid to venture into new technology. When we got the first computer and she saw what it could do for her in her work, she said, “I am sure sorry I was born too early.” After I had been there for a short time, Kathleen retired as church secretary for at least the third time. Even in her retirement, she never stopped serving the Lord and her church.

Kathleen reminded me of Caleb in the Bible who went to Joshua at 85 years of age and asked for the hardest area of Canaan for his inheritance. He said, “So here I am today, eighty-five years old! I am still as strong today as the day Moses sent me out; I’m just as vigorous to go out to battle now as I was then. Now give me this hill country the Lord promised me that day. You yourself heard then that the Anakites (giants) were there and their cities were large and fortified, but the Lord helping me, I will drive them out just as He said.”

If I were hiring a new secretary today, I would ask she receive training with the attributes possessed by Kathleen. It would be my prayer that they could learn about her work ethic and her devotion to our Lord. I believe the whole time she worked as a church secretary, she never once thought it was a job, but it was her calling. For you see, a secretary with Kathleen’s qualities is worth their weight in gold. I would recommend to pastors coming to new church assignments spend some time with your secretary and learn from her as I did from Kathleen. She was never my employee, but my friend. We ministered together and I learned from this sweet lady.