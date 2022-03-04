COLUMN: Tourism continues to recover in Cabarrus

As spring approaches, encouraging indications of the tourism industry’s continued recovery from impacts of the pandemic are also emerging in Cabarrus County.

Here, lodging revenue has reached pre-pandemic levels and the destination is currently seeing visitors not only from North Carolina, but from states including South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and even as far away as New York. While the return of large groups and meetings to the area is still lagging, leisure travel remains strong and industry research provides an optimistic outlook for the near future.

A resoundingly high 90 percent of American travelers report plans to travel in the next six months, according to a recent American Travel Sentiment Study conducted by Longwoods International. Even with rising costs, there is still motivation to travel.

As travelers ourselves, we understand the investment that goes into every trip. And as the area’s official destination marketing organization, we consider it an honor when visitors choose to spend their quality time and hard earned money in our community.