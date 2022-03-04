COLUMN: Tourism continues to recover in Cabarrus

As spring approaches, encouraging indications of the tourism industry’s continued recovery from impacts of the pandemic are also emerging in Cabarrus County.
Here, lodging revenue has reached pre-pandemic levels and the destination is currently seeing visitors not only from North Carolina, but from states including South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and even as far away as New York. While the return of large groups and meetings to the area is still lagging, leisure travel remains strong and industry research provides an optimistic outlook for the near future.
A resoundingly high 90 percent of American travelers report plans to travel in the next six months, according to a recent American Travel Sentiment Study conducted by Longwoods International. Even with rising costs, there is still motivation to travel.
As travelers ourselves, we understand the investment that goes into every trip. And as the area’s official destination marketing organization, we consider it an honor when visitors choose to spend their quality time and hard earned money in our community.
Other recent findings from Destination Analysts tell us that “timing for Americans’ upcoming leisure trips shows strong intentions for Spring travel, while June and July will be peak travel months this year.”
Their research also shows that family travel experiences remain high on the list of priorities for American travelers. Home to an indoor water park resort, major motor sports events, charming downtowns and so much more, Cabarrus County offers outstanding activities for families.
As our destination prepares to welcome many of them during the Spring Break season, we are incredibly grateful for the hospitality professionals who create the engaging experiences and memorable interactions that keep visitors, and their important contributions to our community, returning again and again.
In the Visitor Center and beyond, guests often share how friendly they find the people of Cabarrus County. Along with those who offer outstanding service, we also recognize and appreciate our welcoming residents who help make visitors feel at home.
For more information on the Cabarrus County CVB and the economic impact of tourism in Cabarrus County, call or stop by the Visitor Center or go to www.CabCoCVB.com.
Donna Carpenter is President and CEO of the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.